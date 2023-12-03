Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) going head to head against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for Creighton, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The over/under is currently listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -3.5

Creighton -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+3.5)



Nebraska (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Creighton has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Nebraska, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Bluejays have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cornhuskers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 164.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.7 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Nebraska is 18th in the country at 39 rebounds per game. That's seven more than the 32 its opponents average.

Nebraska hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.5% from deep (136th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.2%.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball).

