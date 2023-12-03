Sunday's contest that pits the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.3)

Creighton (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska has gone 5-1-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 5-2-0. A total of four out of the Cornhuskers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bluejays' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

Nebraska wins the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It records 39 rebounds per game, which ranks 19th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32 per outing.

Nebraska hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (134th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 26.2% rate.

The Cornhuskers' 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 36th in college basketball, and the 79.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (46th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.