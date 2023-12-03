Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 73, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.1)

Creighton (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Nebraska's record against the spread so far this season is 5-1-0, and Creighton's is 5-2-0. The Cornhuskers have hit the over in four games, while Bluejays games have gone over four times.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allow 61.9 per contest (21st in college basketball).

Nebraska ranks 20th in the country at 39 rebounds per game. That's seven more than the 32 its opponents average.

Nebraska knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Cornhuskers average 104.5 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball), while giving up 79.3 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (46th in college basketball action).

