The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-3.5) 147.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Creighton has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Nebraska's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

