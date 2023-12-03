Nebraska vs. Creighton: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Nebraska vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-3.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-3.5)
|147.5
|-176
|+146
Nebraska vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Creighton has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Nebraska's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
