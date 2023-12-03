The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Nebraska has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 198th.

The Cornhuskers score 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).

Nebraska is 7-0 when it scores more than 63.9 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

At home, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

At home, Nebraska drained 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule