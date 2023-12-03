The Minnesota Wild, with Matthew Boldy, will be in action Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a bet on Boldy in the Wild-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Boldy has averaged 11:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Boldy has a goal in two of 14 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 14 games this year, Boldy has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Boldy has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 81 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-26) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 14 Games 4 9 Points 5 2 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.