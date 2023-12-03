Justin Watson has a difficult matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers give up 205.1 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Watson has hauled in 332 receiving yards (after 20 grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 39 times, and is putting up 33.2 yards per game.

Watson vs. the Packers

Watson vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Packers yield 205.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Watson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Watson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Watson has been targeted on 39 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (9.4% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

Watson has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 7.4% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Watson has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

