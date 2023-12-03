Jerick McKinnon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find McKinnon's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, McKinnon has rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per carry, and has 19 catches (26 targets) for 155 yards.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 30 0 2.3 26 19 155 3

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

