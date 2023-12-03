Creighton vs. Nebraska December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This clash will start at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 14.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brice Williams: 15.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 4.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Hoiberg: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Creighton vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|273rd
|68.0
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|34.6
|41st
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
