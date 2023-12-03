Sunday's game between the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) matching up at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Nebraska is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Creighton. The two sides are projected to come in below the 147.5 total.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Line: Creighton -3.5

Creighton -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

Creighton vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Nebraska 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Nebraska

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+3.5)



Nebraska (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Creighton has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Nebraska, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Bluejays have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cornhuskers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 164.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.3 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (38th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. It collects 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.1 per outing.

Creighton connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc (18th in college basketball). It is making 7.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 35.0%.

The Bluejays rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 73rd in college basketball, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.6 (35th in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.9.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (posting 81.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential.

Nebraska wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It records 39.0 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0.

Nebraska connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.5 more than its opponents.

Nebraska forces 9.9 turnovers per game (323rd in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (41st in college basketball).

