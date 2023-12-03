The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

Creighton is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 23rd.

The Bluejays score 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).

Creighton has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Creighton scored 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did away from home (72.5).

Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last year, allowing 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.

In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

