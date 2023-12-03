The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.
  • Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).
  • Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.
  • The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • When Nebraska gives up fewer than 83.3 points, it is 7-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.
  • In home games, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).
  • At home, Creighton made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.
  • At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Nebraska drained fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.