The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.

The Bluejays average 83.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 61.9 the Cornhuskers give up.

Creighton has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

This season, Nebraska has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 198th.

The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Nebraska is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, surrendering 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 on the road.

At home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.8).

At home, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

Beyond the arc, Nebraska made fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

