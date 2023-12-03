The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have knocked down.

Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.

The Bluejays average 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).

Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.

The Cornhuskers put up 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).

Nebraska has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).

When playing at home, the Bluejays surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).

In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (75.2).

Nebraska made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule