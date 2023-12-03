The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.
  • The Bluejays average 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).
  • Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
  • Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.
  • The Cornhuskers put up 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).
  • Nebraska has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
  • When playing at home, the Bluejays surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
  • In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (75.2).
  • Nebraska made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne W 89-79 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

