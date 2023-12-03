How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.
- The Bluejays average 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).
- Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
- Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.
- The Cornhuskers put up 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).
- Nebraska has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
- When playing at home, the Bluejays surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
- In home games, Creighton sunk 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than on the road (75.2).
- Nebraska made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
