The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

Creighton is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 18th.

The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).

Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Nebraska has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow.

When Nebraska gives up fewer than 83.3 points, it is 7-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 on the road.

Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

Nebraska drained more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule