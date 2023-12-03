The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) aim to extend a seven-game winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

Creighton is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 23rd.

The Bluejays score 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).

Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.

The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up.

Nebraska has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton fared better at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged away (65.8).

At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.2).

At home, Nebraska made 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (33.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

