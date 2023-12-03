Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Connor Dewar going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- Dewar has scored in three of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- He has a 23.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|4
|3
|1
|14:12
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
