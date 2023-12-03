How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
Chiefs Insights
- This year, the Chiefs average just 2.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Packers give up (20.4).
- The Chiefs collect 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per matchup (340.3).
- This season, Kansas City racks up 106.5 yards per game on the ground, 28.7 fewer than Green Bay allows per outing (135.2).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Packers' takeaways (12).
Chiefs Away Performance
- On the road, the Chiefs average fewer points (21.4 per game) than overall (23.3). They also allow more (18 per game) than overall (16.5).
- On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer yards (353.4 per game) than overall (364.9). They also give up more (306.8 per game) than overall (290).
- The Chiefs accumulate 100.6 rushing yards per game away from home (5.9 fewer than overall), and allow 105.6 rushing yards in away games (7.8 fewer than overall).
- The Chiefs convert 45.9% of third downs in road games (0.2% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.9% in away games (3.8% more than overall).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 31-17
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
