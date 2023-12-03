Chiefs vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 13
For their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) have six players on the injury report.
The Chiefs head into this matchup after a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in their most recent outing.
The Packers' last game was a 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|Out
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Out
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Heel
|Full Participation In Practice
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this year (364.9 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 290 yards allowed per game.
- The Chiefs own the 11th-ranked offense this year (23.3 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 16.5 points allowed per game.
- On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by allowing just 176.6 passing yards per game. They rank seventh on offense (258.5 passing yards per game).
- Kansas City is totaling 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 19th, allowing 113.4 rushing yards per contest.
- With 14 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs (-5) own the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.
Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)
- Total: 42.5 points
