Week 14 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with Sun Belt teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 14 Sun Belt Results
Troy 49 Appalachian State 23
- Pregame Favorite: Troy (-5.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Troy Leaders
- Passing: Gunnar Watson (16-for-24, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kimani Vidal (26 ATT, 233 YDS, 5 TDs)
- Receiving: Chris Lewis (5 TAR, 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
Appalachian State Leaders
- Passing: Joey Aguilar (28-for-39, 275 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kanye Roberts (13 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Troy
|Appalachian State
|463
|Total Yards
|383
|192
|Passing Yards
|275
|271
|Rushing Yards
|108
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Sun Belt Games
