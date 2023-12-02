Week 14 SoCon Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 14 of the college football schedule included two games with SoCon teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Chattanooga vs. Furman | Mercer vs. South Dakota State
Week 14 SoCon Results
Furman 26 Chattanooga 7
Furman Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Huff (18-for-29, 192 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Grant Robinson (13 ATT, 62 YDS)
- Receiving: Wayne Anderson Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS)
Chattanooga Leaders
- Passing: Luke Schomburg (9-for-19, 84 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Reggie Davis (8 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jamoi Mayes (6 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Furman
|Chattanooga
|384
|Total Yards
|200
|192
|Passing Yards
|84
|192
|Rushing Yards
|116
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0
South Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)
- Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State
|Mercer
|571
|Total Yards
|151
|225
|Passing Yards
|75
|346
|Rushing Yards
|76
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's SoCon Games
