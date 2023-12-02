From November 30 - December 2, Tony Finau will hit the course at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge. It's a par-72 that spans 7,449 yards, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Tony Finau at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

+2200

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Finau has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Finau has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Finau has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Finau has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Finau hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -6 278 1 19 1 5 $4.8M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

In Finau's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 every time, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been seventh.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Finau finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,449-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Finau has played i the last year (7,354 yards) is 95 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,449).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which landed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

Finau was better than 34% of the competitors at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.36.

Finau did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Finau had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Finau recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Finau's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.8).

Finau finished the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Finau had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.3).

