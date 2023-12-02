Pavel Buchnevich will be among those in action Saturday when his St. Louis Blues face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. If you'd like to wager on Buchnevich's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 17:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in six of 20 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In seven of 20 games this year, Buchnevich has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 20 Games 5 18 Points 6 8 Goals 2 10 Assists 4

