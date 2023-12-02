On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Buchnevich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in three games versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.