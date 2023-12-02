The Oregon Ducks (4-2) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 167th.

The Ducks record 81.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 75 the Wolverines give up.

Oregon has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 75 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 43.5% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 146th.

The Wolverines score an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks allow.

Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Oregon put up 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did when playing on the road (67.4).

Defensively the Ducks were better at home last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.

At home, Oregon made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).

The Wolverines gave up 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Michigan knocked down fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center 11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena 12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena 12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena 12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule