Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (10-7) and Denver Nuggets (14-6) will square off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Michael Porter Jr. is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT Live Stream:

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their most recent game versus the Suns, 119-111, on Friday. Nikola Jokic was their high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21 5 16 1 2 0 Reggie Jackson 20 2 4 0 0 3 Michael Porter Jr. 19 10 4 2 1 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 28.6 points, 12.7 boards and 9.6 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Porter adds 17.7 points per game, plus 8.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 51% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's averages for the season are 11.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Christian Braun provides the Nuggets 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 24.5 10.5 9.9 1.2 0.7 0.9 Michael Porter Jr. 18.4 7.9 1.7 0.7 0.6 3.3 Reggie Jackson 16.5 3.2 5.1 0.6 0.4 1.8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 12.9 1.9 3.7 1.3 0.4 1.7 Christian Braun 10.7 4.1 1.8 0.2 0.1 0.9

