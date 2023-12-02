Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jokic's 28.6 points per game are 1.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 11.5).

Jokic's assist average -- 9.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Jokic, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -115)

Sabonis' 18.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (11.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

The 28.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Saturday is 2.2 less than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Fox averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

He has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.