How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-6) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 48.9% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Denver is 10-1 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.
- The Nuggets score only 2.3 fewer points per game (114.4) than the Kings give up (116.7).
- Denver has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nuggets are better offensively, putting up 121.8 points per game, compared to 108.4 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.8 points per game at home, and 109.0 away.
Denver concedes 110.8 points per game at home, and 109.0 away.
- This season the Nuggets are picking up more assists at home (31.9 per game) than on the road (28.2).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
