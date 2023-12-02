Nuggets vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 2
Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (14-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Nuggets ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (10-7) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Nuggets claimed a 119-111 win over the Suns. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the team with 21 points (adding five rebounds and 16 assists).
Nuggets vs Kings Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|13.1
|7.2
|3.8
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|16.3
|3
|7.3
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Out (Ankle), Keegan Murray: Questionable (Back)
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|231.5
