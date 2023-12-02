On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (8-4) play the Denver Nuggets (9-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic delivers 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are receiving 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

The Nuggets are getting 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Jamal Murray this year.

Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Keegan Murray posts 16.0 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Harrison Barnes averages 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk puts up 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Kevin Huerter averages 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Nuggets vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Nuggets 117.0 Points Avg. 113.7 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 47.0% Field Goal % 50.2% 35.3% Three Point % 35.5%

