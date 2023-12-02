Saturday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2) squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Nebraska, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers earned a 77-53 victory against Florida Atlantic.

Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Georgia Tech 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

On November 10 versus the Wyoming Cowgirls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 91) in our computer rankings, the Cornhuskers notched their best win of the season, a 71-52 victory on the road.

The Cornhuskers have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Nebraska has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nebraska is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 91) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 108) on November 23

77-53 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 240) on November 29

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 297) on November 6

79-32 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on November 14

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

17.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Darian White: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Jaz Shelley: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Natalie Potts: 12.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.6 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Callin Hake: 7.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 58.1 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

