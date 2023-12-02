Jake Neighbours and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a bet on Neighbours in the Blues-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Jake Neighbours vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

Neighbours has averaged 13:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In Neighbours' 22 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In eight of 22 games this year, Neighbours has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of 22 games this year, Neighbours has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Neighbours hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Neighbours going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 4 10 Points 1 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

