Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Coyotes on December 2, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others when the Arizona Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games for St. Louis add up to 23 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 18 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jordan Kyrou has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) to the team.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
