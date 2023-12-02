The Arizona Coyotes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 2, with the Coyotes victorious in three consecutive games.

Follow the action on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Coyotes and the Blues take the ice.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes Blues 6-5 STL 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues allow 3.1 goals per game (68 in total), 16th in the league.

The Blues' 66 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 22 8 15 23 18 16 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 20 8 10 18 13 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 22 4 11 15 15 14 33.3% Brayden Schenn 22 8 6 14 19 18 51.5% Justin Faulk 22 0 11 11 9 14 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 15th in goals against, giving up 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Coyotes' 70 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players