Friday's contest features the UIC Flames (4-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-4) squaring off at Baxter Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-70 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Mavericks are coming off of an 87-79 victory against CSU Bakersfield in their most recent outing on Monday.

Omaha vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 85, Omaha 70

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Schedule Analysis

Against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on November 27, the Mavericks picked up their best win of the season, an 87-79 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mavericks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Grace Cave: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Lucy Ghaifan: 9.5 PTS, 85.7 FG%

9.5 PTS, 85.7 FG% Polina Nikulochkina: 9.5 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.5 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Aaliyah Stanley: 8.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks average 76.7 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 84.0 per outing (351st in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

