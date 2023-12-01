Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are 2.5-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) Friday, December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points in seven of 19 games this season.

The average total in Denver's games this season is 223.9, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 36.8% 114.2 230.6 109.7 222.9 222.5 Suns 12 66.7% 116.4 230.6 113.2 222.9 226.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall, in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in nine opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets record are just 1.0 more point than the Suns allow (113.2).

Denver has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 7-12 6-11 8-11 Suns 10-8 3-1 12-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 6-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 11-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.