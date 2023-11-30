Wild vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (11-10) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at home on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog in eight games this season, and did not win any of them.
- Minnesota has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog eight times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.
Wild vs Predators Additional Info
Wild vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|70 (9th)
|Goals
|59 (26th)
|66 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (26th)
|17 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (23rd)
|18 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (32nd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild went 3-5-2 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line against the spread in that span.
- Minnesota has hit the over in three of its past 10 games.
- The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.3 goals, 1.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (59 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Wild's 76 total goals given up (3.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their -17 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
