How to Watch the Wild vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (11-10) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX as the Predators look to knock off the Wild.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wild vs Predators Additional Info
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 76 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|20
|5
|17
|22
|10
|7
|17.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|20
|6
|12
|18
|23
|7
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|20
|11
|7
|18
|4
|8
|51%
|Ryan Hartman
|18
|7
|4
|11
|13
|13
|44.1%
|Marco Rossi
|20
|6
|5
|11
|5
|8
|41.6%
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 66 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|21
|12
|15
|27
|25
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|21
|10
|9
|19
|6
|23
|53.5%
|Gustav Nyquist
|21
|3
|13
|16
|14
|3
|44.4%
|Roman Josi
|21
|4
|12
|16
|15
|5
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|20
|3
|9
|12
|19
|10
|0%
