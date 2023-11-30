The Nashville Predators (11-10) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX as the Predators look to knock off the Wild.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Wild vs Predators Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 76 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Wild's 59 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 20 5 17 22 10 7 17.6% Kirill Kaprizov 20 6 12 18 23 7 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 20 11 7 18 4 8 51% Ryan Hartman 18 7 4 11 13 13 44.1% Marco Rossi 20 6 5 11 5 8 41.6%

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 66 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Predators' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players