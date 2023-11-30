Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
