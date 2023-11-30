When the Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • Kaprizov has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:45 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

