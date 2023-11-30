Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
Should you bet on Kasperi Kapanen to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kapanen stats and insights
- Kapanen has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Kapanen has no points on the power play.
- Kapanen's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.