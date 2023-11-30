Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 30?
Can we count on Jonas Brodin finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brodin stats and insights
- Brodin has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- Brodin has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|28:12
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.