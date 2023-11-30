The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) after winning three straight home games. The Bluejays are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The over/under is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -6.5 140.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

Creighton has an average point total of 147.7 in its contests this year, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Bluejays are 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Creighton has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 4 66.7% 84.0 160.7 63.7 130.2 150.5 Oklahoma State 3 50% 76.7 160.7 66.5 130.2 140.5

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays record 84.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys give up.

Creighton has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 4-2-0 4-2 3-3-0 Oklahoma State 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Oklahoma State 13-2 Home Record 12-6 5-6 Away Record 6-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.2 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

