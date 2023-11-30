The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Creighton shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 18th.
  • The Bluejays score 84.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys allow.
  • Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.
  • The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.
  • Creighton drained 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Texas Southern W 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha

