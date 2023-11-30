The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

In games Creighton shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Cowboys are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 18th.

The Bluejays score 84.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys allow.

Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.

The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.

Creighton drained 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule