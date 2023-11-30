How to Watch Creighton vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Creighton shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Cowboys are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 18th.
- The Bluejays score 84.0 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys allow.
- Creighton is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.
- The Bluejays gave up 62.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.
- Creighton drained 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
