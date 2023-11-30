The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) face the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 112th.

The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

This season, Texas Tech has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.

The Red Raiders average only four more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.3).

Texas Tech has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 61.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last year, allowing 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Butler fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.

In 2022-23, the Red Raiders conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than on the road (72.1).

Texas Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule