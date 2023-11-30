The St. Louis Blues (11-9-1), coming off a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, host the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW. The Sabres took down the New York Rangers 5-1 in their last outing.

The Blues have recorded a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 34 goals while giving up 32 in that period. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in five goals (13.5% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Sabres Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues are 11-9-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).

St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Blues are 9-1-0 in the 10 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 18 points).

In the four games when St. Louis has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 2-2-0 record (four points).

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 4-6-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 25th 2.86 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 23rd 29.8 Shots 28.4 29th 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 13th 30th 9.23% Power Play % 15.87% 25th 17th 79.25% Penalty Kill % 84.21% 10th

Blues vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

