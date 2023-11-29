Player prop bet options for Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

ALT and Space City Home Network

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +172)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jokic is 27.5 points. That's 1.3 fewer than his season average of 28.8.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (13.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (8.5).

Jokic's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Sengun is averaging 20.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sengun's assist average -- 5.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 4.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

VanVleet has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.