How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (8-7) will try to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 18th.
- The Nuggets record 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Rockets give up (105.5).
- When Denver totals more than 105.5 points, it is 12-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 120.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13 points per contest.
- Denver is surrendering 109.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 108.8.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, sinking 12.3 treys per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Hunter Tyson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Peyton Watson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
