The Houston Rockets (8-7) will try to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 18th.

The Nuggets record 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Rockets give up (105.5).

When Denver totals more than 105.5 points, it is 12-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 120.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13 points per contest.

Denver is surrendering 109.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 108.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, sinking 12.3 treys per game with a 38.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries