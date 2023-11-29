On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (9-2) square off against the Houston Rockets (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray posts 20.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 boards per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posts 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively he averages 3.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun provides 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's making 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jalen Green is putting up 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Rockets are receiving 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this year.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Rockets 114.5 Points Avg. 111.0 106.3 Points Allowed Avg. 105.8 50.5% Field Goal % 47.1% 35.6% Three Point % 37.0%

