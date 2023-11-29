The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

The Tar Heels are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina has been at least a -145 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Tar Heels have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Tennessee has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Volunteers have come away with a win two time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 80% 85.3 159 69 130.5 150.9 Tennessee 2 33.3% 73.7 159 61.5 130.5 138

Additional North Carolina vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels put up 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

When North Carolina totals more than 61.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers average just 4.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (69).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 69 points.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Tennessee 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Tennessee 12-3 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

